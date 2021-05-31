https://news4sanantonio.com/amp/news/local/kerrville-man-arrested-after-officials-intercept-plans-for-mass-shooting-at-walmart

Kerrville man arrested after officials intercept plans for mass shooting at Walmart

KERRVILLE, Texas – The FBI, Texas DPS and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Kerrville man they say planned to carry out a shooting at a Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT





Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, popped up on the KCSO radar last week and reached out to Blevins. According to the KCSO, it confirmed Blevins was planning a mass shooting after speaking with him.

In a message KCSO intercepted, Blevins allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart, which location was not released.

Blevins was arrested Friday on a Terroristic Threat warrant, then officials got to work on a search warrant at his home.

There, deputies say they found firearms, ammo, electronic evidence, concentrated THC and “radical ideology paraphernalia,” which they said included books, flags and handwritten documents.

We are told Blevins is on active felony probation, which means he is prohibited from having guns. He remains in jail.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public – if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community, and bring those responsible to prosecution.”