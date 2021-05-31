https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/likely-desantis-challenger-declares-fl-isnt-a-red-state-unknowingly-fact-checks-herself/

Democratic Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried’s latest attempt to dunk on state Republicans quickly fell apart when people noticed her Twitter biography.

“Florida isn’t a red state,” she tweeted last week. Florida isn’t a red state. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 27, 2021 But her Twitter biography, which proudly declares her “the only statewide elected” Democrat in Florida, contradicts her point.

In addition, Republicans hold decisive majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

Florida also went red for former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, due in large part to the gains Trump made with Hispanic voters .

Fried is expected to announce as soon as this week that she’s seeking to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, so her partisan rhetoric is to be expected.

“The governor has not been rational from day one. He has taken this very dogmatic approach to the pandemic. Opened up the state of Florida, never closed it down at the front end, never mandated a mask ordinance,” Fried told MSNBC in March.“He then tells our local governments to take ownership of the issue and then comes in and went, ‘Well, never mind, we’re not going to allow you […]

