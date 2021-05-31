https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/looks-like-dan-rather-didnt-think-too-hard-before-sharing-his-pretty-simple-thoughts-on-voter-suppression/

We’re assuming this is supposed to be Dan Rather’s attempt at selling Americans on the For the People Act, but why would anyone ever buy anything Dan Rather’s selling?

In my book it’s pretty simple. If you work hard to PREVENT people from voting, you pretty much admit your ideas aren’t popular and you fear the verdict of the people. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 31, 2021

We’ve been reading Dan Rather’s book for decades, and we’re not impressed.

You sir, are a treasure. 🙌🏻 — Kelli (@ukbookbrat) May 31, 2021

Just because he’s old as dirt doesn’t make him a treasure, Kelli.

Good thing no one is actually doing that. https://t.co/hsOolfFfwA — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) May 31, 2021

Good thing no one is doing that. Conversely, if you work hard to allow voter fraud, you pretty much admit your ideas aren’t popular and you fear the verdict of the people. https://t.co/q2LTNv8rJB — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 31, 2021

In my book it’s pretty simple. If you work hard to PREVENT the integrity of elections, you pretty much admit your ideas are so unpopular you need fraud to “win” https://t.co/AkROhcPELA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2021

And speaking of books …

In your book you couldn’t even muster a consistent font. https://t.co/5KSwKxhsRb — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 31, 2021

It’s true.

Also, what does it say about your ideas when you have to falsify records to try to trick people into voting your way? — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) May 31, 2021

In my book it’s pretty simple. If you broadcast a story based on forged, fraudulent documents, you pretty much admit your ideas aren’t popular and you fear the verdict of the people. https://t.co/hBWhx1Duj1 — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 31, 2021

You feared the verdict of the people so much that you peddled fake memos to try to throw an election. It didn’t work and you got fired. That’s not just in my book. That’s what happened. https://t.co/jiYx62GHXT — Please don’t suspend me again, I’m vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 31, 2021

How this dude still has any kind of audience is just unfathomable. — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) May 31, 2021

In my book, you’re a disgraced liar and should be ignored. https://t.co/OOBDXsp8vh — RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2021

Read another book, Dan.

You might want to take a seat and shut up. https://t.co/0Rc5kGeVTa — Tandy (@DanTypo) May 31, 2021

