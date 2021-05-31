https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/looks-like-dan-rather-didnt-think-too-hard-before-sharing-his-pretty-simple-thoughts-on-voter-suppression/

We’re assuming this is supposed to be Dan Rather’s attempt at selling Americans on the For the People Act, but why would anyone ever buy anything Dan Rather’s selling?

We’ve been reading Dan Rather’s book for decades, and we’re not impressed.

Just because he’s old as dirt doesn’t make him a treasure, Kelli.

And speaking of books …

It’s true.

Read another book, Dan.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...