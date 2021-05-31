Where is Hunter? A top Trump White House official suggested the public will be hearing more about President Joe Biden’s son in the future.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows teased what he may know about the Biden family’s business dealings during an interview Wednesday on Newsmax.

“I can tell you, there is more to come with Hunter Biden,” Meadows told host Grant Stinchfield.

“It’s amazing how Joe Biden and Hunter Biden actually had a quid pro quo, and to accuse President Trump of using his influence to enrich his family was just not accurate,” Meadows added. “And now, what we’re seeing is perhaps the real influence-peddling that took place was by then-Vice President Joe Biden.”

Meadows was responding to a New York Post report on more materials from the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden indicating that his father may have met with his Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakhstani business associates at a dinner in Washington, D.C., in 2015 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Biden, who is now more than four months into his presidency, said during the 2020 campaign that he never discussed his son’s international business deals and denied taking any money from a foreign country.

Hunter Biden‘s foreign business dealings, among other matters, became prime targets for former President Donald Trump and his allies to sling at the elder Biden before and during the election cycle. In fact, Hunter Biden’s role with a Ukrainian gas company played a significant role in the 2019 controversy that amounted to Trump’s first impeachment.

During the 2020 election campaign, a laptop and hard drive that purportedly belonged to the younger Biden snagged headlines. Its contents included materials about his personal life and business dealings.

Biden, 51, has never denied the authenticity of the laptop, and he even conceded in an interview earlier this year that it “certainly” could be his. Biden also has never directly addressed what appears to be a computer repair invoice signed by him on April 12, 2019.

The laptop was seized by the FBI, and in December, Biden revealed that federal investigators were combing through his tax affairs.

Biden said in April he was “cooperating completely” with the investigation and insisted that he is “100% certain” he will be cleared of wrongdoing. “All I can do is cooperate and trust in the process,” the president’s son added.