And there it is.
The leader of Black Lives Matter is not just a radical Marxist plotting the destruction of America, she’s also a Jew-hater.
Funny how the two always seem to find each other.
Patrice Cullors, the founder of Black Lives Matter, was seen on video this week calling for the end of Israel.
This is today’s Democrat Party.
