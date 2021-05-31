http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_aAyq3LjTHY/

The weather for Memorial Day weekend included record cold temperatures for eastern U.S. states, according to weather reports.

The unofficial start to summer weekend usually sees temperatures in the 70s in this region but this year cold weather and rain were on tap in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

ABC News reported on the development as growing concerns about so-called global warming and climate change dominate policy debates on the left:

As for why temperatures are so low in the Northeast – there is a stubborn upper level low over southeast Canada that is pulling down cooler air and keeping the air rather unsettled. While the current cold air in the region in notable, it is still spring, making unsettled and cold weather possible, although it is rather late in the season for these cold temperatures. At least 2.47 inches of rain have been reported in New Rochelle, New York, just outside of New York City. Also just outside of New York City, Danbury, Connecticut, has gotten at least 2.36 inches of rain, and Oakland, New Jersey, has reported 2.25 inches of rain. Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have gotten just a little bit more, with over 2.5 inches of rain. Several record-low temperatures have been broken in parts of the region on Saturday. New York City tied its coldest high temperature for the date, only reaching 51 degrees. This is a full 24 degrees below average for the date. Newark, New Jersey, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, only reached 52 degrees on Saturday, which was cool enough for its coldest high temperature record for the date. Philadelphia also broke its coldest record-high temperature for the date, only reaching 54 degrees on Saturday.

ABC reported hot conditions are expected in the West over the coming days, with temperatures near or above 100 degrees across parts of California and the desert Southwest.

