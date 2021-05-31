https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b621407331e72e88ddd3ed
Javicia Leslie, who plays the title role in The CW’s “Batwoman,” says her character is a superhero planting seeds of empowerment for the LGBTQ community….
A trove of court documents and inspection reports released last month reveal the extent of the Queen Mary’s disrepair….
A developer’s plan has set off a debate over whether L.A. should try to protect the building that has long been home to Taix, a popular Echo Park restaurant….
A member of the Los Angeles fire commission says he is being removed by Mayor Eric Garcetti at the request of the powerful firefighters union. Garcetti’s spokesman and the union say that’s not the cas…
Sarah McBride, a Delaware legislator and nationally known trailblazer, said she wants transgender Americans “present at all levels of government.”…