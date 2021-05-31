https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556211-miami-police-offer-130000-reward-for-information-on-mass-shooting

Miami police are offering a $130,000 reward for information that could aid them in their search for suspects in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left two people dead and at least 20 injured.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said in a press conference Monday morning that authorities are working to do “everything we can, and use every resource available to bring these people to justice.”

“We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice,” she added.

The reward is partially being funded TV personality and host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” Marcus Lemonis, who tweeted Sunday, “I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects.”

I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on .. https://t.co/f9muvEqmp4 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 30, 2021

NBC News reported that $30,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest, with the additional $100,000 for a conviction.

Police on Monday released surveillance footage from the shooting at a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert, in which three men can be seen wearing masks and appearing to carry guns while exiting a white SUV.

Police said in a statement after the shooting that the suspects “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd” standing outside a “scheduled event” in the Hialeah area of Miami-Dade County.

The three people can be seen moments later in the security footage running back into the vehicle before driving away.

Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took eight others to local hospitals.

Authorities said 12 other victims took themselves to local hospitals.

Police have not yet released the identities of those who were shot, though authorities said they were between the ages of 17 and 32.

The attack followed a separate shooting incident late Friday in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood that wounded seven people.

Police later confirmed that one of the victims in the drive-by shooting had died, with a suspect still at large.

Cava condemned the acts of violence over Memorial Day weekend in the South Florida city, calling the shootings “ unacceptable.”

“We should be remembering those who are lost, who’ve served our country, and instead, here we are standing, once again, for a terrible tragedy,” the mayor said.

