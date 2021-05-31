https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/moderna-applies-full-fda-approval-its-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Moderna on Monday asked the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The move makes Moderna the second U.S. drugmaker to seek a biologics license that will allow it to market the shots directly to customers, according to CNBC.

Full approval will allow the vaccine to stay on the U.S. market once the pandemic is over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

