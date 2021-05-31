https://grabien.com/story.php?id=337657

RUSH EXCERPT:

TAYLOR GREENE: “Hand gesture he. And I said okay. I will finish reading it. And they will debate. We will debate the green new deal and economic policy because here is the issue. I’m a business owner, I have signed paychecks, I have created jobs, I have worked very hard building our company. I built another company that was a gin and I know what that is like. To build the economy and create jobs. And you agree new deal is completely the opposite and you don’t understand it at all because you never owned a business. As a matter of fact, you’ve never had long-term employment anywhere. And therefore your green new deal is going to destroy our economy and destroy jobs. So I would like for us debate about this and how it is going to affect our country and the future of our economy. And she was like just very offended. Just completely offended that I wanted to talk to her. Childish. Childish.”

