https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nevada-democrats-aim-make-mail-ballots-permanent?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democrat-controlled Nevada Assembly has passed a measure to make mail-in ballots permanent, possibly making the state first in the country to expand voting measures.

The bill passed Wednesday and would require city and county clerks to mail a ballot to those who are registered to vote, The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We are all about giving Nevadans options, and folks exercising the freedoms that we have here, whether it’s in person or by mail,” Democratic Assemblyman Jason Frierson said.

State Republicans object to the measure, as their colleagues in Florida, Texas and other GOP-led states attempt to try to but stricter requires on mail-in balloting to reduce voting fraud.

“Whether it was one fraudulent vote or a thousand, it does not matter if the trust in the system has been severely questioned,” Republican Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus said before the vote. “And I am concerned that this bill just furthers that distrust of the system.”

Permanently implementing the mail-in vote system will cost the state $12.3 million over the next two years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

