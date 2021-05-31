https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nevada-moves-make-state-1st-presidential-nominations?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nevada legislators passed a measure Monday to make the state the first in the country to vote in presidential primaries.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to the Associated Press.

If passed, presidential election primaries would be held on the first Tuesday of February, likely pushing Nevada ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire to become the first state to vote on presidential primaries.

However, the measure also must be backed by the Democratic and Republican national parties. And if approved, the changes could go into effect in time for the 2024 presidential election.

Nevada lawmakers argue states Iowa and New Hampshire don’t properly represent the United States electorate and should no longer be the states to have the first- and second-in-the-nation presidential balloting.

“It’s time for Nevada to take its rightful place, not just first in the West but in the nation, as a diverse state, a state with diverse issues,” said Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Democrat.

