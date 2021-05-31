https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/new-york-black-man-sucker-punches-asian-woman-chinatown-knocks-cold-video/

Surveillance video provided to New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou showed a black man sucker punching an Asian woman in Chinatown and knocking her to the ground.

An Asian woman was walking in Chinatown in Lower Manhattan when a black man hit her in the face so hard that she fell backwards.

The woman appeared to be knocked out cold as bystanders approached her to help her.

The attacker was arrested, according to Yuh-Line Niou.

Ironically, Democrat Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou recently voted to end cash bail.

VIDEO:

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

The victim is now conscious and cognizant and alert.

She is conscious and cognizant and alert. Things are being investigated and the hate crimes task force has been called in. https://t.co/opJZ3OZwW1 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) June 1, 2021

