Surveillance video provided to New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou showed a black man sucker punching an Asian woman in Chinatown and knocking her to the ground.

An Asian woman was walking in Chinatown in Lower Manhattan when a black man hit her in the face so hard that she fell backwards.

The woman appeared to be knocked out cold as bystanders approached her to help her.

The attacker was arrested, according to Yuh-Line Niou.

Ironically, Democrat Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou recently voted to end cash bail.

The victim is now conscious and cognizant and alert.

