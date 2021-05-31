https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/new-york-times-photo-collage-of-children-killed-in-gaza-conflict-included-17-year-old-member-of-terrorist-organization/

As Twitchy reported this week, the New York Times ran a front-page photo collage of children killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict, although the paper admitted at least one of the photos was incorrect. It was replaced by a photo supplied by the child’s family, which makes us wonder where the Times was getting its photos.

Someone also noticed that the same Palestinian girl appears to have been killed twice; she made the front page of the Times in 2021, but she was also reported killed in social media posts from 2017. And someone from DCI-Palestine — Defense for Children International-Palestine, home to officials of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization — tweeted his thanks to the New York Times for reaching out to the group to make that front page happen.

Now, New York Times World is reporting that a militant group has claimed one of the children as a member.

A 17-year-old was killed in the Gaza conflict this month — one of 69 children killed in fighting between Israel and militants. Now a militant group has claimed him as a member. https://t.co/NNoFN2jNKL — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) May 30, 2021

The Times reports:

After a 17-year-old was killed in the Gaza conflict this month — one of 69 children killed in fighting between Israel and militants — a militant group claimed him as a member, though would not say whether he was killed while fighting. The teenager, Khaled al-Qanou, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on May 13, according to a statement from the militant group, the Mujahideen Brigades. It is against international law to use minors in armed conflicts. Mr. al-Qanou was among those pictured in a New York Times feature on all the children killed in the recent conflict, but details about his death had not been confirmed then.

It seems a lot hadn’t been confirmed when the Times decided to go ahead with that front-page photo spread:

Every day new correction on the blood libel? — GadiFly (@GadiFly) May 30, 2021

“Now” = over a week ago.

You’re an embarrassment to journalism. — 🥤 (@ltncrn) May 31, 2021

He was already claimed by the Mujahideen brigades on the 22nd of May. Perhaps NYT should do more in depth research instead of just copy-pasting unreliable ‘local sources’.https://t.co/saAw81m3zL — Elkan van der Raaf (@elkanvanderraaf) May 30, 2021

It’s not just the stunning lack of research done by the @nytimes in posting a terrorist’s picture on their front page as if he were a child victim, it’s their glossing over the fact that so many of the reported *victims* in Gaza were actually Hamas military combatants. pic.twitter.com/3x7YsDfEIS — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 31, 2021

Where’s the breaking news alert on that one? — philip lang (@philiplang) May 31, 2021

“Mr. al-Qanou was among those pictured in a New York Times feature on all the children killed in the recent conflict, but details about his death had not been confirmed then.” Thank you. This is a startling admission of just how unreliable even the front page of the @nytimes is. — Robert Mandell (@mandellr) May 31, 2021

If you could also point out how @DCIPalestine, who helped you with these pictures, had its bank accounts with Citibank closed because of its known ties to terrorists, that would be great too. After all, one might get the sense that @nytimes is only reckless in its reporting. — Robert Mandell (@mandellr) May 31, 2021

Palestinian child soldiers — Jag (@RealJag) May 30, 2021

So he’s a child soldier. And Hamas recruited him. Can you connect the dots here? — Josh (@josh_m_e) May 30, 2021

Nah, he’s not one of a group of innocent children. He’s a 17 year old terrorist, who’s a part of a terrorist group, and was STABBING people. And THAT is why he was shot. Do you guys have internet in the office? Anything to help you fact check before you post lies? No? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Esti 👩‍👧🎶✡️ (@MusicalAbuse) May 30, 2021

He was a TERRORIST. A child terrorist. Because Hamas, a terrorist organisation, recruits children to do their dirty work. And YOU @nytimes, you shill for these terrorists. Wake up. Do better. Start helping to bring peace instead. The world will thank you. — (((Lisa))) (@lisasimmons23) May 30, 2021

Terrorists who become children when they die. — LB Shore (@shorepatrol) May 31, 2021

Oh words have so much power, yet you’ve got so little dignity left. ‘Militants’ is a genocidal antisemitic terror organization. The ‘militant’ he was claimed by is The Mujahideen Brigades – a terror group. You have zero respect to journalism and no self respect whatsoever. — Omère Rose (@Omer_Elmakais) May 30, 2021

Proof that you should do some research rather than regurgitating terror group Hamas’ propaganda — ElBluemountain Am echad belev echad (@EBluemountain1) May 31, 2021

You’re supposed to do your reporting before you print the article, not afterwards. All kinds of falsehoods in this story. Will any reporters or editors be held accountable? — YoungGoodman (@BGoode90485661) May 31, 2021

Dont worry, this kind of stuff can happen when you propagandize on behalf of terrorists. — ParksDept (@parks_dept) May 30, 2021

This happens 100x more often than you report, but this is at least something. — Jay Feldblum (@yfeldblum) May 31, 2021

This whole cover page disaster was predictable. Because it shows that the NYTimes learns nothing from past mistakes. It is well-known that Hamas outright lied about fatalities in the past, relabeled fighters as innocent children, and blamed victims of misfired rockets on Israel. — Enno Raschke (@erjlem) May 31, 2021

It was also well-known that information provided by freelance reporters in Gaza cannot be trusted, because they can only work in the strip if they accept the rules set by Hamas. We learned that from previous rounds. So why did the NYT trust Hamas data + local fixers? — Enno Raschke (@erjlem) May 31, 2021

Because it fit the narrative?

