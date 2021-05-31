https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/new-york-times-photo-collage-of-children-killed-in-gaza-conflict-included-17-year-old-member-of-terrorist-organization/

As Twitchy reported this week, the New York Times ran a front-page photo collage of children killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict, although the paper admitted at least one of the photos was incorrect. It was replaced by a photo supplied by the child’s family, which makes us wonder where the Times was getting its photos.

Someone also noticed that the same Palestinian girl appears to have been killed twice; she made the front page of the Times in 2021, but she was also reported killed in social media posts from 2017. And someone from DCI-Palestine — Defense for Children International-Palestine, home to officials of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization — tweeted his thanks to the New York Times for reaching out to the group to make that front page happen.

Now, New York Times World is reporting that a militant group has claimed one of the children as a member.

The Times reports:

After a 17-year-old was killed in the Gaza conflict this month — one of 69 children killed in fighting between Israel and militants — a militant group claimed him as a member, though would not say whether he was killed while fighting.

The teenager, Khaled al-Qanou, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on May 13, according to a statement from the militant group, the Mujahideen Brigades. It is against international law to use minors in armed conflicts.

Mr. al-Qanou was among those pictured in a New York Times feature on all the children killed in the recent conflict, but details about his death had not been confirmed then.

It seems a lot hadn’t been confirmed when the Times decided to go ahead with that front-page photo spread:

Because it fit the narrative?

