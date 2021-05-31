https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/news-anchor-notes-anniversary-of-that-fire-that-just-started-somehow-at-st-johns-church-in-washington-dc/

WTOP news anchor Ken Duffy reminds us that Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Black Lives Matter rioters setting fire to St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. Except he didn’t exactly word it that way:

It’s been a year since the fire at St. John’s Church during George Floyd protests in D.C. Church rector Rev. Rob Fisher tells @WTOP “there’s still a lot left to repair” in “the hundreds of thousands of dollars” Despite that Fisher tells me “work for racial justice” continues — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) May 31, 2021

The people who set the church on fire thought they were working for racial justice when they did it.

Fire start itself or? — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) May 31, 2021

Did the church spontaneously combust or — ryan (@imryanphllpsbro) May 31, 2021

Is the cause of the fire known? — MarioM (@madmari) May 31, 2021

Who started the fire, Ken? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) May 31, 2021

Spontaneous fire? Or was it deliberately set by someone? — Michael Killdozer (@MikeDeKulak) May 31, 2021

Curious how “the fire” started at this particular Church? — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 31, 2021

This was the same day terrorists engaged in violence @ the WH that was so intense, the Secret Service had to evacuate Trump to a bunker. MSM mocked POTUS & dismissed the violence as protests. — RedWingToo (@too_wing) May 31, 2021

President Trump was ridiculed as “Bunker Boy” and then demonized when he walked to the church and held up a Bible.

Huh. I wonder how that fire just happened. https://t.co/sgmcNGwgOS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 31, 2021

Excuse me. It was a mostly peaceful fire, remember? — 🇺🇸David Kelly🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidKellyShow) May 31, 2021

I know the tweet was sarcasm, but: arson…in the nursery, IIRC.

That’s one heck of a political statement there.

Not just the message sent by setting a church on fire, but by doing so to its nursery. — Shane D. Wilson (@rompcat) May 31, 2021

Here’s video from a year ago:

“It does appear St. John’s Church is one fire, the parish office. We went downstairs and it is on fire. …As you can see there’s definitely a fire here, this is the parish office.” People debating whether St. John’s on fire but Fox News report sure seemed to show it is or was. pic.twitter.com/jUQGqFfGBT — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 1, 2020

Related:

‘I guess God was on its side’: Minimal damage reported from fire at St. John’s Church across from the White House https://t.co/2Qn8HSsWaj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

