https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/news-anchor-notes-anniversary-of-that-fire-that-just-started-somehow-at-st-johns-church-in-washington-dc/

WTOP news anchor Ken Duffy reminds us that Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Black Lives Matter rioters setting fire to St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. Except he didn’t exactly word it that way:

The people who set the church on fire thought they were working for racial justice when they did it.

President Trump was ridiculed as “Bunker Boy” and then demonized when he walked to the church and held up a Bible.

Here’s video from a year ago:

