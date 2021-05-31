https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/oklahoma-names-highway-after-former-president-donald-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a proclamation to name a 20-mile stretch a roadway the “Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The highway, US 287, runs along the Oklahoma-Texas border, and will officially renamed Nov. 1, according to The Oklahoman.

However, state Democrats are opposing the move, arguing it goes against Oklahoma law, which states a highway or bridge can only be named after a medal of honor recipient or a person who has been dead for at least three years.

Republican legislators amended the bill by removing a statute requiring three years to pass before naming something after a person, prompting backlash from some Democratic politicians.

