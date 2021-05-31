https://babylonbee.com/news/on-memorial-day-america-honors-fallen-soldier-aoc-for-her-service-on-january-6th/

On Memorial Day, America Honors Fallen Soldier AOC For Her Service On January 6th

U.S.—America was united for a time of mourning and remembrance as they honored the men and women who gave their lives for the cause of freedom. This year’s holiday was especially poignant as citizens remembered fallen soldier Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her service on January 6th.

“Thank you AOC,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “for dying for the cause of freedom. Today we honor your sacrifice.”

All across the nation, children will gather around their fathers and mothers to hear the harrowing tale of AOC’s courageous stand against a monstrous horde of Trump supporters on January 6th– which was the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.

“Wow, Dad,” said one wide-eyed child to his father. “Did Miss Ocasio-Cortez really do all that?”

“She did all that, and more,” said the father as a single tear rolled down his cheek. “In time, I will tell you more tales of the great AOC and her brave stand for freedom on January 6th. But for now, let us have a moment of silence.”

As Americans across the fruited plain collectively bowed their heads in reverence, witnesses claimed to see a shining image of AOC smiling down from the clouds.

Rest in peace, AOC.