Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is leaving his state’s mask mandate in place for another month unless 70 percent of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated beforehand as his office continues to urge everyone 12 years old and older to get the shot.

Pennsylvania formally lifted key restrictions across the state on Monday, allowing businesses and venues to operate at 100 percent capacity. However, one key restriction will remain in place: Wolf’s statewide mask mandate. According to the Democrat governor’s office, the rule will remain in place until June 28, or until 70 percent of the Keystone State’s population is vaccinated.

Per his office:

The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first. Additionally, individuals are still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. Individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement.

“As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania,” he added:

It’s an exciting day in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 mitigation orders have now been lifted. Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here. This milestone is possible because of you. pic.twitter.com/KHIUtDNErk — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 31, 2021

Last year, Wolf earned the name “Commie Tommy Wolf” after shutting down his state and placing severe restrictions on businesses, even threatening to fine struggling small businesses for violating his edicts.

“I mean he’s a communist, and everything he has demonstrated for us today just proves that he is a communist,” one Pennsylvanian attending a protest told Breitbart News at the time.

“Threatening to take away licenses to open your business, your liquor licenses, et cetera. He is refusing to let people run their lives and feed their families,” she added. “This is America. This is not Stalinist Russia. But he is trying to turn Pennsylvania into his own makeshift Stalinist Russia, and we won’t stand for it.” According to the state’s website, nearly 4.7 million “full vaccinations” have been administered. Pennsylvania’s population is estimated to be around 12.8 million.

