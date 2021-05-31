https://www.theepochtimes.com/radar-footage-of-nine-ufos-swarming-us-navy-ship-confirmed-true-by-pentagon_3838104.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

A video showing at least nine UFOs swarming a U.S. warship has been confirmed to be authentic by the Pentagon after the footage was made public by a UFO expert.

“I can confirm that the video you sent was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force) included it in their ongoing examinations,” a Pentagon spokesperson told an NBC correspondent.

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

The ship was in a warning area off the coast of San Diego, California, on July 15, 2019, reported investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who released the video on May 27.

The video was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha by the Visual Intelligence Personnel team, according to Corbell.

He claims that the unique, never-before-released 43 seconds of video footage shows a group of unusual craft captured through electro-optics data, a technology that guides radar that is usually installed on aircraft, ships, and ground bases.

In the video, one operator is heard saying: “Track 781 just sped up to 46 knots. 50 knots. Closing in.” Then one of the objects seems to speed up to “138 knots. Holy [expletive]. They’re going fast. Oh, it’s turning around.”

The equivalent of 138 knots is 158 miles per hour.

According to Corbell, one of the USS Omaha crewmen said: “The most impressive evidence we witnessed was their endurance. The event lasted over an hour with all contacts just disappearing. We were never able to discern where they departed to.”

Corbell claimed that there were actually 14 UFOs involved in the incident, recorded in footage that he said wouldn’t be made public. He further noted that the number could be much higher since some of the craft disappeared from the tracking system, possibly because they submerged into water or went up to an altitude beyond the Navy machine’s detection capability.

This type of cross-platform information confirmation from sensor data is unique and rare, Corbell noted, adding that it’s corroborative of a previously released unclassified video that shows a spherical UFO allegedly filmed by the Navy, which at the end of the recording, dives into the water.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

Representatives from the Pentagon didn’t respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times by press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

