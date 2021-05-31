https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/05/31/please-fk-all-the-way-off-super-principled-conservative-heath-mayo-torched-for-whining-about-biden-who-he-voted-for-and-his-spending/

This is adorable.

‘Principled’ conservatives who voted for Joe Biden to somehow conserve conservatism now b*tching about him doing what we all knew Biden would do. SPEND SPEND SPEND. Not to mention killing jobs, growing the government, and pushing some of the most divisive policies we’ve ever seen.

When you see these folks pretending they’re somehow still conservatives after ushering in this train wreck because ‘orange man bad’ make sure and remind them that they VOTED FOR THIS.

It’s almost as if they elected the guy so they could pretend to be conservatives again.

RedSteeze ain’t buyin’ it:

Yup.

Ok, so this editor just did a teeny, tiny fist-bump at her desk.

It’s the little things.

Heath got all huffy and puffy and tried to blow Steeze’s house down …

And … yeah, this didn’t go so hot.

But …

But …

HE TWEETED MEAN THINGS!!!

Country over party? No?

Not to worry – Tom Nichols defended Heath.

HA HA HA HA HA

*sigh*

What he said.

***

Related:

One more quarter in the nut-punching machine! Rep. Eric Swalwell tries picking another fight with Richard Grenell over Kamala Harris and yeah … no

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...