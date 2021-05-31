https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/05/31/please-fk-all-the-way-off-super-principled-conservative-heath-mayo-torched-for-whining-about-biden-who-he-voted-for-and-his-spending/

This is adorable.

‘Principled’ conservatives who voted for Joe Biden to somehow conserve conservatism now b*tching about him doing what we all knew Biden would do. SPEND SPEND SPEND. Not to mention killing jobs, growing the government, and pushing some of the most divisive policies we’ve ever seen.

When you see these folks pretending they’re somehow still conservatives after ushering in this train wreck because ‘orange man bad’ make sure and remind them that they VOTED FOR THIS.

We don’t have $6 trillion. Where are we going to get that kind of money? Same place we always do: you, China, and the Federal Reserve. These are real costs. The tab eventually comes due. https://t.co/iAc5NdW30o — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) May 28, 2021

It’s almost as if they elected the guy so they could pretend to be conservatives again.

RedSteeze ain’t buyin’ it:

Heath Mayo voted for Joe Biden. https://t.co/amnD2v6eVD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2021

Yup.

Ok, so this editor just did a teeny, tiny fist-bump at her desk.

It’s the little things.

Also fun retweet @HeathMayo, You voted for this. You voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. Maybe don’t sell principles first if you can barely manage a retweet. pic.twitter.com/NYojjRbybC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2021

Heath got all huffy and puffy and tried to blow Steeze’s house down …

You’re damn right I voted for Joe Biden—and I would do it again in a heartbeat, especially after what we saw on January 6th. 2020 was about conserving the republic & I did as much as I could with my vote to do that. It was an easy call. https://t.co/q6wxaaFMmN — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) May 30, 2021

And … yeah, this didn’t go so hot.

Then you deserve a double dose of everything the happens during his tenure, runaway inflation, inflated energy cost, batshit policies and Mad Maxine Waters in Congress. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 31, 2021

Then i guess the $6 trillion is easy too? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 31, 2021

Being conservative and voting Biden is like being Catholic and voting abortion. Hey, you’re a Democrat! — Clockwork Stranger (@lone_rides) May 31, 2021

So you voted for a $6 Trillion budget, let’s cut the bullshit. There’s nobody more delusional than nominally-Republican Biden voters who thought they could just settle back into clucking disapprovingly at his policies. They. are. YOUR. policies — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) May 31, 2021

Republic wasn’t in jeopardy with a Trump reelection, you melodramatic moron. — Frank (@darkenrahl86) May 31, 2021

But …

But …

HE TWEETED MEAN THINGS!!!

Since Joe Biden is Your Man, stop pretending you don’t support him. The insurrectionist riots that swept our country since June of 2020 were for him, and you think that’s great. — Husband Bot (@Husband_Bots) May 31, 2021

How has the last 4 months conserved anything in the Republic? I’m not defending Trump because he was too big government for me, but the potato salad for brains pedo in the White House now is a disgrace. — Matt Wells (@bigredmatt1011) May 31, 2021

Country over party? No?

Not to worry – Tom Nichols defended Heath.

HA HA HA HA HA

His entire thing is to castigate people who made real choices. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021

*sigh*

They really think they deserve some award for voting for Biden despite not being democrats. As though voting against a person they dedicated their life to hating was some sort of difficult decision for them to make. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 31, 2021

What he said.

***

