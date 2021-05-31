https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556192-police-arrest-texas-man-over-plot-to-carryout-mass-shooting-at-a-walmart

Authorities in Texas arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart and a search of his home turned up firearms, ammunition and material described as “radical ideology paraphernalia.”

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested in Kerrville, Texas, on charges of making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” The Associated Press reports.

Investigators intercepted a message from Blevins in which he said he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” according to a statement from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Investigators searched Blevins’s home where they found “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized.”

The AP reports that Blevins is on felony probation and is not allowed to own firearms.

“During an operation evolving over the past seven days, the KCSO Special Operations Division, along with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division (DPS-CID), worked cooperatively with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding a Kerrville man who was believed to a threat to national security,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Through the period of investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins, confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies,” the sheriff’s office added.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in the statement. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.”

