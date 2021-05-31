https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-says-hes-a-big-fan-of-the-covid-vaccine-says-derek-chauvin-behaved-terribly/

During an interview over the weekend with Dick Morris of Newsmax, former President Donald Trump declared himself a “big fan of the vaccine,” bragging that “I was the one that got it done in record time.”

Trump also indicated that he believes justice was achieved in the Derek Chauvin trial, stating that the former Minneapolis police officer “behaved terribly” and his treatment of deceased BLM icon George Floyd was “uncalled for.”

“Now I know you said – and I completely agree with you – it’s the right of every American to decide if they want to be vaccinated or not, but do you think we should require healthcare workers who are exposed to patients to be vaccinated?” Morris asked.

“Well, I think we should certainly try and convince ’em,” Trump said. “Look, I’m a big fan of the vaccine, I was the one that got it done in record time, less than nine months, everyone said it would take three years, five years. And [the vaccine] is why people are getting better now.”

Trump went on to castigate former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the George Floyd trial after months of violent riots.

“I think that it was a uh, it was probably very uh, tough, in terms of that,” Trump said of the trial. “But he was certainly, [Chauvin] behaved terribly, it was a terrible scene. Look, that video was absolutely just a terrible situation, that was uncalled for, nobody has seen anything like it. The video was do devastating that I guess you could say that trial was over before it started.”

Trump did add that “there were a lot of threats, I think there were a lot of people were, I think jurors were threatened in a sense, I think that everybody felt threatened, and it was bad all around, but the video, if you discount everything else but the video, the video was a terrible, it was a terrible thing.”

