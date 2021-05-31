https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/31/donald-trump-memorial-day-message/

Former President Donald Trump thanked Americans who made the “supreme sacrifice” in a statement Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history,” Trump said in the statement. “On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail.”

“They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace.”

Trump said the nation owes “all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes. Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting.”

“America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth.” (RELATED: Honor Memorial Day With These Great Moments From ‘Band Of Brothers’)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire for tweets about Memorial Day that failed to mention soldiers who lost their lives in service.

“Stay cool this weekend, folks,” Biden tweeted, attached to a picture of him holding an ice cream and talking to a young woman.

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

Harris also received some criticism for her tweet, which was a picture of her smiling captioned “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott called the tweet “insulting.”

On Memorial Day, we reflect on and honor the service and sacrifice of the American heroes who have given their lives to defend our freedoms. @VP’s failure to recognize our fallen soldiers and Gold Star families is insulting. https://t.co/YJBONU0Glk — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 29, 2021

The U.S., marked Monday the 50th anniversary of Memorial Day. Originally “Decoration Day,” meant to commemorate Civil War soldiers, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 to commemorate soldiers who died in battle.

