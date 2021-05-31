https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/radar-footage-of-9-ufos-swarming-us-navy-ship-confirmed-true-by-pentagon/

Share the truth

(Illustration – Shutterstock) A video showing at least nine UFOs swarming a U.S. warship has been confirmed to be authentic by the Pentagon after the footage was made public by a UFO expert.

“I can confirm that the video you sent was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force) included it in their ongoing examinations,” a Pentagon spokesperson told an NBC correspondent . 2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021 The ship was in a warning area off the coast of San Diego, California, on July 15, 2019, reported investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell , who released the video on May 27.

The video was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha by the Visual Intelligence Personnel team, according to Corbell.

He claims that the unique, never-before-released 43 seconds of video footage shows a group of unusual craft captured through electro-optics data, a technology that […]

Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

