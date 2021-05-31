https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/05/31/raheem-kassam-owns-media-for-shrugging-off-biden-harris-abysmal-memorial-day-approach-in-trip-down-memory-lane-thread-and-daaamn/

The Biden administration can’t even get their Memorial Day messaging right.

Ok, so we didn’t expect either Sleepy Joe or Kammy to tweet anything worthwhile for Memorial Day but … this was just bad.

It’s almost as if neither of them really get what Memorial Day and the weekend before are about.

Huh.

And of course, the brave firefighters aka media are ignoring it because that’s what they do. Well, that’s what they do unless TRUMP is in office:

Here we go:

I wonder if @ChrisCillizza will be offering the same advice to Joe and Kamala as he offered Trump, back in 2018: pic.twitter.com/VGtOseiHpl — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Keep going.

The Associated Press and NBC called Trump’s Memorial Day message — which thanked troops and lauded the American economy — as “tone deaf”… pic.twitter.com/vlQjX0TIZf — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

If only Trump had tweeted a photo of himself eating ice cream with a teenage girl and said, ‘Stay cool this weekend, folks.’

Actually, if Trump had tweeted that AFTER being caught complimenting a young child on her barrettes and comparing her to a 19-year-old woman we’d hear nothing from them except for how big of a pervert he was.

But this is Biden so … that’s ok?

Entire news segments were dedicated to it, as anchors screeched about Trump tweeting about low unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics: https://t.co/U5Z657rJRC — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

BUT HE DIDN’T WISH PEOPLE A NICE LONG WEEKEND, RAHEEM!!! HE WAS BAD!!!

We got nothin’.

ABC’s @karentravers was triggered back then. Any word on the tweets from Joe and Kamala? Hello? pic.twitter.com/DntMSallJN — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

Nope.

Some, including @PaulDEaton52, were happy to cry about it on Trump’s feed back then. Not so hot on critiquing Kamala. Scared? pic.twitter.com/pFwual3xUs — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

It’s all so damn annoying and frustrating.

Nothing today from @bjoewolf either. Was remembering the fallen troops just a means to attack Trump for all these people? Yes, it seems so. pic.twitter.com/yTWIPulfpZ — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

They only care when they can use it for their narrative.

At least that’s what it looks like.

Of course NPR’s @laurelwamsley was all over this “news” back in 2018! pic.twitter.com/183O9z2Wi2 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

Let’s not forget the DC think tank world’s most highly remunerated grifter, @davidfrum! pic.twitter.com/fwH74TWCOh — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

Frum.

What a waste that guy has become … like so many other ‘conservatives who showed us who they really are.

***

