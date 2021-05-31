https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/rashad-turner-says-he-abandoned-blm-after-he-had-been-founder-black-lives-matter-st?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President and Executive Director of the Minnesota Parent Union Rashad Turner said that he ditched the Black Lives Matter movement after having been a founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul.

Turner, who noted that he was the first person in his family to obtain a college degree and that he later obtained a masters degree as well, said that his life shows that education is a path for achieving success.

“I am living proof that no matter your start in life, quality education is a pathway to success. I want the same success for our children in our communities. That’s why in 2015, I was a founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul. I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies: Black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding black families and they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis. That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teacher’s union,” Turner said in a video.

“I resigned from Black Lives Matter after a year and a half. But I didn’t quit working to improve black lives and access to a great education,” he said.

The Washington Times reported that after getting asked whether Black Lives Matter-St. Paul had a response, the Facebook page administrator responded, “That mfer is a weirdo.” The outlet reported that the page administrator later remarked “Don’t believe sh** he say.”

