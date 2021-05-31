https://www.newsmax.com/politics/woke-military-babin-russia/2021/05/31/id/1023386

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, appeared on Newsmax condemning the cancel culture permeating all facets of American life, including our military.

“Let me tell you, the Russians and the Chinese, they’re just wringing their hands like this, licking their chops at what’s happening to our military under this woke culture cancel culture that we have today, and I’m sure all of our military veterans are rolling over in their graves to see this type of thing going on in our country, our great country today — in our military.”

The Texas dentist told “Stinchfield ” that “over 1,000,000 have died over the years, giving their lives for the United States of America and the freedom that we enjoy today. It is absolutely out of control, he said, this is part of what we’re getting out of this President and the Biden administration, the wokeness, the critical race theories, the BLM, and antifa.

“Speaking of Wokeness… he said, I saw a recruitment film just the other day for the United States military just unbelievable — the claim to fame of the young lady in this film was that she had two mommies. This is their recruitment film today, this is identity politics, and then someone also sent me a recruitment film for Russian military…” which was quite a bit different.

