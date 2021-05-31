https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/report-twitter-is-working-on-three-levels-of-misinformation-warning-labels/

We learned this week that Facebook will stop removing user posts claiming that COVID-19 was man-made in a lab after, as Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler put it, “the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible.”

We’re already sick of Twitter labeling every tweet about COVID-19 with a “Get the facts” link, but now Gizmodo is reporting that Twitter is working on not one but three labels to add to tweets: “Get the latest,” “Stay Informed,” and “Misleading.”

Alyse Stanley reports:

So far, there are three levels of misinformation warning labels: “Get the latest,” “Stay Informed,” and “Misleading,” [app researcher Jane Manchun] Wong tweeted on Monday. How accurate a tweet is determines if Twitter’s systems tack on one of these three labels, each of which includes a prompt directing users to additional information. Ostensibly, these would link to a Twitter-curated page or external vetted source, as is the case for Twitter’s covid-19 and U.S. presidential election misinformation labels.

It’s unclear when this feature would launchif it ever sees the light of day, that is—and whether there’d be consequences for users caught repeatedly posting misinformation. Twitter did not immediately reply to Gizmodo’s request for comment on Monday, but we’ll update this blog if we hear back.

Wong said she discovered the labels while reverse-engineering the latest version of Twitter.

Oh yeah, @birdwatch. We’d forgotten that even existed. That was the one where users could alert Twitter to misinformation, such as Hillary Clinton’s claim just this week that an angry mob killed a policeman on January 6. That one still doesn’t have a “misleading” label, though.

