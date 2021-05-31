https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b5f7107331e72e88ddd27c
The US government has reportedly made around $110 million by selling off 2 million barrels of crude oil which it seized along with a tanker off the coast of the UAE after alleging that the product was…
A vessel capsized on Tuesday while offloading cargo at Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeida, leaving at least one worker dead, Yemeni officials said. The World Food Program did not immediately return phon…
Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food pr…
46: Biden Pushes for Taxpayer-Funded Abortion in Budget Snowden’s back: Spying scandal clouds EU-US ties ahead of Biden visit Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin……
China has administered more than 660 million coronavirus vaccines, with the daily number of distributed doses hovering around the 20 million mark. The country is aiming to inoculate 40% of its massive…