https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/31/robert-reich-uses-vaccine-success-as-example-of-how-all-health-care-could-be/

Those on the Left are always looking for ways to promote dreams of socialized medicine, and the vaccine development and rollout has provided former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich with what he thinks is another opportunity:

You know how you got your vaccine without paying a dime? You didn’t spend hours on the phone with your insurance company. You weren’t reduced to a profit margin. That’s how all health care could be. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 30, 2021

Does a vaccine that was developed under emergency circumstances during a pandemic really qualify as being representative of what a socialized medical system would be?

So the answer to all healthcare problems is to have the government print more money to pay for everything.

Your economic idiocy is what is truly sickening. https://t.co/XEtApD5Wxz — Brad Slager – Social Toper and Media Antagonist (@MartiniShark) May 31, 2021

Then again, at least Reich praised Trump without realizing it (not that he’d ever admit it):

Yep. Thank you President Trump!!! https://t.co/Cg7LEGgMlp — James Dean (@Wyldekarrde) May 31, 2021

Thank you President Trump. — John Steven (@happyjersey) May 31, 2021

You can thank President Trump for that, too! — Jeffrey Williams (@skydancer506) May 31, 2021

Most Democrats from Biden on down aren’t going to give Trump much credit for the success of Operation Warp Speed.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

