Abstract: – Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market to Reach $5. 7 Billion by 2027. – Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) estimated at US$1.New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032925/?utm_source=GNW 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. – The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR – The Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$995.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR. – Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) – BASE Education LLCCommittee For ChildrenEmotional ABCsEVERFI, Inc.Everyday SpeechEvolution Labs Inc.Hero K-12Hoonuit, LLCNearpod Inc.Panorama EducationPeekapak Inc.Purpose Prep, Inc. (Weld North Education, LLC)Rethink Autism, Inc.ScholarCentricSEL AdventuresSocial Express, Inc.Taproot LearningThe Conover Company Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032925/?utm_source=GNW I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. 