Charlotte, NC — Today, all across the United States, we recognize the Memorial Day holiday. At times, many confuse the holiday with Veterans Day, a day that honors those who serve in our armed forces. This holiday is about those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the US Military. It officially became a national holiday in 1971.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently made headlines with her tweet that told everyone to “enjoy the long weekend” as if the holiday really had no significance. There is one important thing about this holiday as it does not single out any specific groups. It is not for a specific gender, race, or any of the other defining characteristics of other holidays that we celebrate. This holiday only requires one thing, that you be an American.

But that very definition is going through some pressures for change in recent years. The radical left has decided that anyone who lives inside the borders of this great nation should freely receive the title of “American” when many of them have no interest in being an American.

They are only interested in the items that they are told should be “rights” for all Americans. You know, the free healthcare, free housing, free income, free education, and free everything else you can think of. They are told these matters are human rights, but not that they should truly identify as an American.

They call on our radical President, believing that he will give them the free things they deserve. They believe that he will give them free citizenship, without assimilating or wanting to be an American for any reason other than to simply receive free things. President Joe Biden has done just that. But it is more than just those that want to illegally cross our border.

Across our country, we see a generation that is being taught they deserve everything for free. They are told they deserve to receive all the things that their ancestors worked for, fought for, and many died for, just because they exist in this great nation. They believe that being an American is not about fighting for American values and ideals, but rather simply sitting back and having gentle talks with those who want to destroy us.

That very notion, the socialism that these ideas represent, is a slap in the face to all those that we celebrate on Memorial Day. It is absolute disrespect to the thousands of service members who have given their lives in battle and in service to allow us to have the freedom and the American values that we do today.

These brave men and women did not make the ultimate sacrifice so that we would simply lay down our freedom at the hands of free stuff. They did not make the ultimate sacrifice so that we would believe our government knows best in the middle of a pandemic. Instead, they made that sacrifice so that we could all be free to achieve and accomplish anything we desired in this great nation.

They believed that America was something worth fighting for. They believed in the freedoms that we were founded on. They believed in giving someone the freedom to pursue an education or a career, that would allow any American to chase the American dream. Not to simply receive the American dream just because one merely exists.

One has to wonder just how long we will actually remember the true meaning of Memorial Day and how special of a day it really is. It is a scary thought that there seems to be little value on freedom and traditional American values. Instead, we would rather call them racist and discriminatory all based on which political side is speaking.

Rather than being pulled together as Americans, we are as divided as ever. We have a nation that is split over the value of American freedom and what that freedom actually means. As we continue down this socialist path of the Biden regime, we will eventually have a nation that forgets all about freedom. God help us before it’s too late.

On this Memorial Day, do not forget the reason for the day. Do not forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice, paying the ultimate price, just so you and I can have freedom. But also do not forget that our freedom took their sacrifice to earn and protect. Freedom has a high cost but something we cannot afford to lose. They sacrificed to give us freedom, but are we willing to fight to keep it?

