Actor and martial artist Steven Seagal, who has long been an admirer of Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinBiden to urge Putin to respect human rights during meeting in Geneva New Russian hacks spark calls for tougher Biden actions Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions? MORE, has joined a pro-Kremlin party.

Reuters reports that the Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth announced in a video on Saturday that Seagal, 69, who has held Russian citizenship since 2016, had received party membership. The party was created earlier this year when three pro-Putin leftist parties formed into one.

Seagal called for a crackdown on businesses that harm the environment in his welcome speech, Reuters reports.

“Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money of the production of the things that are defiling the environment,” Seagal said.

Reuters notes that the actor was granted Russian citizenship by Putin who is a fan of martial arts.

Seagal has worked as a representative of Russia in the past, being tasked with improving humanitarian ties with the U.S. in 2018 and representing Russia in Venezuela in early May.

Seagal is best known for starring in multiple action movies beginning in the 80’s. His last known acting role was in 2019 when he starred in a video-on-demand film titled “Beyond the Law.”

Sexual misconduct allegations have also followed Seagal since the early 90’s. Allegations resurfaced in 2017 at the start of the #MeToo movement. Actress Portia de Rossi of “Arrested Development” fame accused Seagal of sexually harassing her during an audition in which he unzipped her pants.

English actress Rachel Grant also came forward and accused Seagal of sexual assault in 2002 when he allegedly disrobed her and pushed her onto a bed during an audition for a film.

