http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/510O7TbigV0/a-technology-race-to-stop-the-mass-killing-of-baby-chicks-11622300400

A worker at Het Anker, a hatchery in the Netherlands, examines an egg before it goes through a process to determine the sex of the embryo inside.

Photo: Kata Geibl for The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...