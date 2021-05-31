https://www.westernjournal.com/ted-cruz-travels-israel-posts-heartbreaking-photos-hamas-elderly-woman/

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz shared sobering images of a destroyed home in Israel that was allegedly bombed by Hamas, experiencing firsthand the importance of standing with Israel to protect its citizens against acts of terror.

Cruz traveled to Israel with Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty on Sunday to visit damaged areas and to meet with Israeli leaders.

The senator wanted “to hear and see firsthand what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves, and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel,” Cruz said in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon.

Referring to the situation as “heartbreaking,” Cruz posted an emotional series of pictures on Twitter of a house in Ashkelon where he said the caretaker of an elderly lady was killed by a Hamas rocket attack.

Heartbreaking. Countless times, I’ve seen a Mezuzah hanging on a door frame. This is the first time I’ve seen one on a home bombed by terrorists. A Hamas rocket killed the caretaker of the elderly lady who lived here in Ashkelon, in southern Israel. This is all that remains. pic.twitter.com/fHBJGFOnRx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2021

A second photo emphasized the elderly resident’s walker.

A third image showed what remained of the rest of the woman’s home.

3/x And the remainder of her home, destroyed by a Hamas rocket. pic.twitter.com/DyodxOxfWP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2021

The visit helped highlight Cruz’s efforts to stand with Israel.

He said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, “Hamas has committed a double war crime. It uses civilian human shields, including journalists and journalists’ buildings, to fire at civilians.”

President Biden must replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. pic.twitter.com/6NFWoFuoWb — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2021

Cruz added, “President Biden must show decisive presidential leadership by committing and committing now to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles and to ensure that Israel has an adequate supply to defend itself.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, with US Senator @LindseyGrahamSC.https://t.co/aB73kVoizS pic.twitter.com/DPrdCyPeU9 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 31, 2021

“There is no person who has done more for Israel than you,” Netanyahu told Graham, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“He is a loyal supporter of our alliance and we have no better friend. I want to thank you for everything you have done over the years on the issues of Israel’s defense and security, as well as on the Iranian issue. the next,” Netanyahu said.

