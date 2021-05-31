https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b4cfc092fa5748daeb43ff
Doctor Anthony Fauci is set to release a book – Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward – on November 2nd, 2021….
A police operation to apprehend a former convict with a military background in southwestern France has been successful. The suspect, who fled after a dispute with an ex-partner, sustained gunshot woun…
A Pakistani television station on Monday took a prominent journalist off air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticized the country’s powerful military. The development comes ju…
South Korea has recorded its first case of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, with one man being hospitalized….