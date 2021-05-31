https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-democrats-walk-off-house-floor-to-stop-voter-integrity-bill/
#Breaking: It’s official. Texas Democrats have broken a quorum to stop debate on sweeping elections bill. #txlege https://t.co/f0Hhbfulfk pic.twitter.com/vHUmJfA0kr
— Lauren “Vaxxed to the Max” McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) May 31, 2021
BREAKING: ahead of a midnight deadline to pass SB7 (the tx GOP voting bill that opponents describe as “jim crow 2.0”) *democrats have broken quorum and left* #txlege pic.twitter.com/aXVj2U1gqT
— Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) May 31, 2021
They’re locking the doors. Dems have walked out. Things are heating up on #txlege floor.
— Isabel Longoria (@LongoriaTx) May 31, 2021
An hour and a half away from a midnight deadline to sign off on legislation, a number of House Democrats’ desks appear to be cleared off and locked up, missing their desk keys needed to vote #txlege pic.twitter.com/8HYYZwV1Qs
— Alexa Ura (@alexazura) May 31, 2021
This is just the fourth time that Texas lawmakers have broken quorum to stop debate on a bill.
2003 – redistricting
1979 – split elections
1870 – militia/martial lawhttps://t.co/f0Hhbfulfk#txlege #SB7
— Lauren “Vaxxed to the Max” McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) May 31, 2021
The exodus from the floor came after Chris Turner, the House Democratic chairman, sent instructions to colleagues at 10:35 p.m. CDT: “Members, take your key and leave the chamber discreetly. Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building.” https://t.co/ZGXa1hcwpG
— Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) May 31, 2021
Why didn’t TX House Speaker Dade Phelan block Democrats from leaving before their walkout? Surely the possibility came up during his very long closed-door mtg with the D caucus earlier Sunday. He had the power to call in law enforcement ahead of time and block them. He didn’t.
— Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) May 31, 2021