#Breaking: It’s official. Texas Democrats have broken a quorum to stop debate on sweeping elections bill. #txlege https://t.co/f0Hhbfulfk pic.twitter.com/vHUmJfA0kr — Lauren “Vaxxed to the Max” McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) May 31, 2021

BREAKING: ahead of a midnight deadline to pass SB7 (the tx GOP voting bill that opponents describe as “jim crow 2.0”) *democrats have broken quorum and left* #txlege pic.twitter.com/aXVj2U1gqT — Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) May 31, 2021

They’re locking the doors. Dems have walked out. Things are heating up on #txlege floor. — Isabel Longoria (@LongoriaTx) May 31, 2021

An hour and a half away from a midnight deadline to sign off on legislation, a number of House Democrats’ desks appear to be cleared off and locked up, missing their desk keys needed to vote #txlege pic.twitter.com/8HYYZwV1Qs — Alexa Ura (@alexazura) May 31, 2021

This is just the fourth time that Texas lawmakers have broken quorum to stop debate on a bill. 2003 – redistricting

1979 – split elections

1870 – militia/martial lawhttps://t.co/f0Hhbfulfk#txlege #SB7 — Lauren “Vaxxed to the Max” McGaughy 🌟 (@lmcgaughy) May 31, 2021

The exodus from the floor came after Chris Turner, the House Democratic chairman, sent instructions to colleagues at 10:35 p.m. CDT: “Members, take your key and leave the chamber discreetly. Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building.” https://t.co/ZGXa1hcwpG — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) May 31, 2021