Texas Democrats late Sunday staged a walk out to prevent the state’s Republicans from giving final approval to a sweeping elections reform bill they see as voter suppression.

The Democrats walked out of the House chambers with an hour before the midnight deadline, denying their colleagues across the aisle the quorum they needed to send the Republican priority bill that would enforce a wide-range of restrictions on voting in the state to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The state’s Republican governor issued a statement afterward, saying it was “deeply disappointing” that the bill will not reach his desk and he will add it to a forth coming special session agenda.

“Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session,” he said, adding that the bill “still must pass.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also voiced his support of a special session for S.B. 7.

“The [Texas House] failed the people of Texas tonight,” he said. “No excuse.”Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt near the end of the session accused the Democrats from the House floor of neglecting to do their jobs.“We take an oath at the beginning of session and we collect per diem per […]

