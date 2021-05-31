https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/texas-gov-abbott-vows-cut-pay-state-democrats-others-blocking-gop-voting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is vowing to stop paychecks for state House Democrats and others trying to block the state house Republicans’ voting reform legislation.

“No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned,” Abbott tweeted Monday, the morning after House Democrats walked out of the closing moments of this year’s legislative session, effectively blocking passage of the measure.

Abbott also said this weekend that he would convene a special session of the GOP-legislature to pass the reform measure, which has already passed in the state Senate.

However, legislators are already preparing to reconvene for a special interim session at some point this year to take up redistricting and some conservative priority items that have stalled, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Abbott appears intent on stripping funding for all lawmakers and legislative staff by vetoing part of the coming two-year budget, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the Legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch,” he also tweeted. “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”

The measure, if passed and enacted, would gives poll watchers more authority and further secure non-polling station balloting such as mail-in and drive-through voting.

