A Texas man suspected of plotting a mass casualty shooting at a Walmart has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, authorities announced.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested on May 28 in Kerrville by specially trained personnel with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) after a seven-day operation led investigators to believe the suspect was “a threat to national security,” according to a KCSO news release.

Authorities intercepting a message from Blevins that indicated he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting.”

“Through the period of investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins, confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies,” the release says.

“In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Wal-Mart,” it added. “Working with the FBI, KCSO Investigators confirmed Mr. Blevins’ capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him.”

After authorities took him into custody, a search warrant was executed at the home of Blevins and officials recovered an arsenal of various items, including weapons.

“In that warrant service, firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized,” police said.

Seized items found inside the home of 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins in Kerrville, Texas, following a search warrant on May 27, 2021. (Courtesy of Kerr County Sheriff’s Office)

Blevins was booked in the Kerr County jail where he remains on a $250,000 bond. He is currently on active felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

KCSO officials said the FBI “or other federal authorities” could pursue federal charges in the case.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here,’ and it was well on the way to happening,” KCSO Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,” he said.

“We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public—if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community, and bring those responsible to prosecution.”

From NTD News

