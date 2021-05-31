https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/that-oughta-do-it-joe-biden-promises-to-tell-vladimir-putin-to-stop-abusing-human-rights-just-like-he-told-xi-jinping/

Remember when Donald Trump was too soft on Vladimir Putin? Well, let’s all take a moment and thank our lucky stars that genuine tough guy Joe Biden moved into the White House and Russia found out who’s really in charge:

Biden says he’ll urge Putin to respect human rights during Geneva meeting https://t.co/tPn7AsUVJK pic.twitter.com/4UhXlWQi6X — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2021

More from the New York Post:

The commander-in-chief made the revelation while delivering remarks to commemorate Memorial Day weekend on Sunday in his home state of Delaware, explaining that he offered a similar message to Chinese President Xi Jinping when they spoke. “I had a long conversation for two hours recently with President Xi, making it clear to him we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that’s who we are,” Biden began. “I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear that we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”

We’re sure that Putin and Xi will both straighten up and fly right now.

Why didn’t anyone else think of this??? — Joe Cameraman🔰#GlazersOut (@J0ecitizen) May 31, 2021

That oughta do it. — 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@MoMohler) May 31, 2021

Lol. His admin green-lit waiving of NordStream2 sanctions. This is laughable and empty rhetoric. https://t.co/xLfbAgL7p7 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 31, 2021

This … is President Joe Biden.

And Putin will laugh at him as most world leaders do. — KRyan (@KRyanHR) May 31, 2021

***

