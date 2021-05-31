https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/best-worst-states-military-retirees-veterans

U.S. service members and veterans have a wide range of options for where to retire, but which states are the best and worst?

The U.S. is still wrestling with the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and state tax rates and economic policies have burdened many Americans, including our military personnel.

With May marking Military Appreciation Month, WalletHub conducted a study to show support for military retirees and help ease the retirement process for veterans.

The study ranks both the best and worst states for veterans, covering 30 key factors used for comparison, including how retirement-friendly each state was toward veterans, job opportunities available, and the quality of hospitals.

Heavily regulated states, specifically New York and Washington, D.C., rank among the worst states in 2021 for military retirees to settle down.

Here are the best states for military retirees

1. Virginia

2. South Carolina

3. Florida

4. South Dakota

5. Alaska

6. Alabama

7. Maryland

8. Wyoming

9. Missouri

10. New Hampshire

Here are the worst states for military retirees

42. Hawaii

43. Indiana

44. New York

45. Michigan

46. Washington

47. Rhode Island

48. Nevada

49. District of Columbia

50. Vermont

51. Oregon

The study included many areas such as job opportunities, where Nebraska, South Dakota, and Colorado were found to offer veterans the most, while Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan offer the least.

In terms of affordable housing, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas offer the most options, whereas New York, Hawaii and California offer the least.

Alaska and Montana rank highest in terms of veterans per capita, with New Jersey and New York ranked at the bottom.

New Jersey and New York also ranked worst in terms of percentage of veteran-owned businesses. Hawaii and South Carolina, on the other hand, ranked best.

Additionally, Mississippi and Virginia ranked first and second, respectively, for the lowest percentage of homeless veterans in their states. Oregon and Washington, D.C., had the highest homeless rates.

