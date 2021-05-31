https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/this-memorial-day-weekend-americans-remember-george-floyd-at-commemorative-concert/

A lot of people thought it was in poor taste for Vice President Kamala Harris to tweet about enjoying the three-day weekend without mentioning exactly why it was a three-day weekend. Across the nation Monday, Americans are remembering the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country, but Sunday was all about remembering the death of George Floyd. A commemorative concert was held in Houston, featuring Stacey Abrams and a lot of people we don’t recognize, with the exception of Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory.

Hey, it’s not right to laugh — although we did smirk a little when we saw the George Floyd Ensemble listed among the performers.

We looked it up — it was a real thing.

His death was horrific. It seems in bad taste they’d hold this Memorial Day weekend though.

We don’t think any of the cable news networks chose to carry it; have they no respect?

