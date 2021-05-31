https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/05/31/this-memorial-day-weekend-americans-remember-george-floyd-at-commemorative-concert/

A lot of people thought it was in poor taste for Vice President Kamala Harris to tweet about enjoying the three-day weekend without mentioning exactly why it was a three-day weekend. Across the nation Monday, Americans are remembering the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country, but Sunday was all about remembering the death of George Floyd. A commemorative concert was held in Houston, featuring Stacey Abrams and a lot of people we don’t recognize, with the exception of Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory.

Hey, it’s not right to laugh — although we did smirk a little when we saw the George Floyd Ensemble listed among the performers.

Who are these performers? — domdom (@lucdomdom) May 31, 2021

I don’t know any of them. Is anyone even gonna show up to this — James (@therealjamess95) May 31, 2021

Other than Stacey Abrams, I have no idea who any of these people are. Should I have heard of them? — Joe “Eagle” Biden☠️🇺🇸 (@TrumpUndead) May 31, 2021

Come on. That’s an all star line up. — 🇺🇸Ty Web’s Lumberyard🇺🇸 (@JohnnyRingo1625) May 31, 2021

Me looking at the special guests pic.twitter.com/0fz8VMYUXd — Eskimo Fett Requiem (@EFRLXIX) May 31, 2021

What a line up. They’re not even well known in their own homes. — Weary_Traveller (@HoppityHunter) May 31, 2021

The George Floyd Ensemble… — The Randolph Report (@RandolphRep) May 31, 2021

That’s where I laughed pic.twitter.com/Vbwp9Chsiq — Manul Public Service Thug (@angrymanul) May 31, 2021

Anyone know what time the George Floyd Ensemble hits the stage? They rock. — Dr. Cream (@doctorcream) May 31, 2021

Lol the George Floyd ensemble 🤣🤣🤣 — Stef Stander (@sick6_six) May 31, 2021

🤣🤣🤣Lebron James is not there ? — Pierre D. Larochelle (@plaroch) May 31, 2021

Is this a real poster or a mocking gibing? — Svetlana (@Svetlana1svetla) May 31, 2021

We looked it up — it was a real thing.

Man, sorry I missed it pic.twitter.com/6OgDg2GSAB — Clye For (@pstnfn79) May 31, 2021

A “commemorative concert” cloaked in lies and Marxist propaganda to brainwash a very specific group of people. — Ric (@RendonTex) May 31, 2021

Very telling who the left chooses as their heroes 🤔 — Cool_Cat 😎 (@CoolCat56119553) May 31, 2021

I have just one question, before the tragedy happened, what was his profession?🤔 — Harpreet (@IchbinDesi) May 31, 2021

How ridiculous is this??? — Jeanette Lingafelt (@Jsport1200) May 31, 2021

Not a hero 🤷‍♀️ — vikki jordahl (@vjordahl) May 31, 2021

George Floyd’s death was horrific and justice has seemingly been sought, I just feel this deifying of him just makes me think democrats are lost without religion . He’s essentially the new Jesus for the Democratic Party, Nancy even saying he sacrificed himself. It’s a bit dark. — nofret 🌚🌙🌸 (@cleopatrakitty2) May 31, 2021

His death was horrific. It seems in bad taste they’d hold this Memorial Day weekend though.

A society without pride in its roots will follow any false prophet — Winston’s Supporter (@hopeful_sam) May 31, 2021

Who went? How was it? 🤔 — We love our Florida (@FL_Coronavirus) May 31, 2021

We don’t think any of the cable news networks chose to carry it; have they no respect?

