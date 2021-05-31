https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/video-thousands-of-boaters-parade-in-florida-to-honor-trump/

Thousands of Trump supporters turned out in Jupiter, Florida for a Memorial Day boat parade.

“MAGA ain’t dead, baby. MAGA ain’t going anywhere,” one proud boater proclaimed.

President Trump responded enthusiastically.

“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us,” Trump said. “Everyone is having an incredible time.”

The former president also called on his supporters to remember those who sacrificed their lives so that we might be a free nation.

“On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country,” the former president said. “I love you all!”

NOW – Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, underway. pic.twitter.com/zOVA69AobV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 31, 2021

JUST IN – Trump says, “I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, [Florida] despite the fact that they tried to cancel us.” pic.twitter.com/EgrxzdXOVD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 31, 2021

Trump Boat Parades are back. MAGA Memorial Day parade kicking off in Jupiter, Florida. pic.twitter.com/66DxUmLsR9 — Reportajes El Molinon Photo Agency (@RMolinon) May 31, 2021

