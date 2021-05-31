https://thelibertydaily.com/trump-on-bidens-border-plan-if-he-would-have-done-nothing-we-would-have-the-strongest-border-in-history/

President Trump went on Newsmax with Dick Morris to discuss, among other things, the border crisis. His criticism of Joe Biden’s agenda and weak policies was sharp, but he does not believe the Biden administration is doing it on purpose. Instead of pushing for open borders as many believe, Trump thinks Biden is simply incompetent.

“If he would have done nothing we would have had, right now, the strongest border in history,” Trump said. “All he had to do is nothing. I had everything worked out with the other countries whether it’s Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico.”

Trump highlighted his highly successful “Stay In Mexico” policy in which migrants applying for asylum had to remain on the other side of the border until their asylum hearing. This deterred tens if not hundreds of thousands of migrants because they knew they couldn’t apply and then disappear into the U.S. interior.

“It is just crazy what they did and the question is do they do it out of incompetence, which I happen to think, or they do it because they really believe open borders are good for this

country which they’re not,” he said. “We won’t have a country. They’re destroying our country.”

The border crisis has surged since the moment Biden was sworn into office. Meanwhile, the White House has done everything it can with its proxies in the mainstream media to hide the truth from the American people.

Morris asked Trump if he thought, based on the tremendous gains he had in the Hispanic vote, whether Republicans could eventually carry a majority of Latinos. Trump said it was possible because Hispanics are “entrepreneurial” and appreciate the freedoms Republicans offer to small business owners, freedoms Democrats invariably try to take away in favor of their corporate masters.

As long as we continue to allow mainstream media, Big Tech, and leftist academia control the narrative, it will be challenging to prompt a switch away from the Democratic Party. But many minorities, especially Hispanics, are embracing the conservative policies proposed by populist Republicans like Trump.

If there’s one thing I disagree with in Trump’s comments, it’s that he believes Biden and the Democrats are simply incompetent and are not attempting to destroy the nation through open borders. Yes, they’re incompetent, but they’re also anti-American.

