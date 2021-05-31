https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-pays-tribute-to-americas-fallen-in-memorial-day-statement_3837965.html

Former President Donald Trump issued a Memorial Day statement, honoring the fallen as “unrivaled heroes” who gave their lives to protect “our sacred freedoms” and whose timeless legacy lights the path of “America’s glorious destiny.”

Trump made the remarks in a May 31 statement, which highlighted the debt of gratitude owed to America’s fallen warriors and praised “the depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism.”

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms,” Trump said.

“They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace,” Trump said. “It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny.”

“We owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes,” Trump continued, calling their legacy “immortal” and our loyalty to them “eternal and everlasting.”

“America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth,” Trump said. “God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines.”

Trump’s statement came as President Joe Biden attended a commemorative ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“All those we honor today gave their lives for the country, but they live forever in our hearts,” Biden said.

While praising generations of service members who have “made the ultimate sacrifice” to protect the country and its ideals, Biden said, “we must honor their sacrifice by sustaining the best of America while honestly confronting all that we must do to make our nation fuller, freer and more just.”

Biden was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Over 1 million American service members have died in wars and other combat actions since 1775, according to the most recent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report (pdf) on U.S. military operations casualties.

