During a recent interview on Newsmax, Trump blasted Biden for all the destruction he has caused in such a short time.

Trump suggested Biden would have done less damage if he had just done nothing.

Newsmax reports:

Trump Excoriates Biden US Reset: ‘All He Had to Do Is Nothing’Former President Donald Trump says his replacement had to do “nothing” to keep the U.S. from having problems at the border and with China, the Middle East and North Korea and that President Joe Biden’s moves are “destroying our country.”“All he had to do is nothing,” Trump said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Dick Morris Democracy.”“We won’t have a country; they’re destroying our country,” he added.In a wide-ranging phone interview, Trump delivered his America First, MAGA views as only he can, ripping Fox News, lamenting the Democrats-led turn against Israel, a softened approach to China allowing it to “get away with murder,” defunding the […]

