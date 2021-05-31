https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-memorial-day-veterans-holiday/2021/05/31/id/1023317

The United States owes everything to the fallen military heroes who died serving and protecting their country, former President Donald Trump said in a Memorial Day message on Monday.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms,” Trump said in a statement posted through his website. “The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history.”

He pointed out that “on distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail,” and that the heroes being honored “made supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace. It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny.”

And as a result, he said, “we owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes. Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting.”

The nation’s warriors are the “single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth. God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines. We honor them today, forever, and always.”

