The U.S. has officially eliminated the “remain in Mexico” policy which required thousands of individuals aiming to obtain asylum to wait in Mexico for American court cases.

During the time since the Biden administration paused the Migrant Protection Protocols earlier this year, more than 11,000 people enrolled in the program have been permitted to come into America to pursue asylum claims, a DHS official informed Reuters.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a memo officially ending the program stated that it did not “adequately or sustainably enhance border management,” and said that border arrests rose at times when the MPP was in place.

“Moreover, in making my assessment, I share the belief that we can only manage migration in an effective, responsible, and durable manner if we approach the issue comprehensively, looking well beyond our own borders,” Mayorkas noted.

