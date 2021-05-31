https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/05/31/unimpressed-astrophysicist-downplays-recent-military-reports-of-ufo-sightings-heres-why-1081882/

A leading astrophysics professor has tempered recent interest in so-called “UFO” sightings by U.S. Navy and other military personnel ahead of an eagerly awaited report on the subject ordered by the Senate Intelligence Committee last fall.

Writing in The New York Times on Sunday, University of Rochester professor Adam Frank noted in a column titled, “I’m a Physicist Who Searches for Aliens. UFOs Don’t Impress Me,” that his expertise has been sought lately due to his credentials after having been awarded a NASA grant recently to look for evidence of advanced technologies on planets in distant solar systems.

In his column (reprinted here), Frank argues that recent video imagery released by the Pentagon or obtained from whistleblowers may appear to show other-worldly technologies and capabilities, but there is no direct evidence proving one way or another what the craft picked up by radar and viewed by Navy pilots actually are.

In fact, Frank suggests what many scientists and skeptics have offered in the past: That radar and other technologies used by U.S. military planes, ships and installations are picking up “artifact” or some other form of interference.

“While some researchers have used the footage to make simple estimates of the accelerations and other flight characteristics of the U.F.O.s, the results have been mixed at best. Skeptics have already shown that some of the motions seen in the videos (like the ocean skimming) may be artifacts of the cameras’ optics and tracking systems,” he wrote.

Frank goes on to suggest, perhaps mockingly, that if the craft seen by U.S. military personnel are indeed technology produced by extraterrestrial life forms of some sort, it seems likely they would have presented to humans by now.

“There are also common-sense objections” to the sightings, which date back to at least 2004, he wrote. “If we are being frequently visited by aliens, why don’t they just land on the White House lawn and announce themselves?”

“You would think that creatures technologically capable of traversing the mind-boggling distances between the stars would also know how to turn off their high beams at night and to elude our primitive infrared cameras,” he added.

But researchers of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” or UAPs as they are now officially called, note they have been under study by the Pentagon off and on since 2008. Also, they say advancing U.S. technologies have made it possible to locate and track UAPs. What’s more, they argue, the anticipated report due out next month will likely contain at least some new revelations regarding what the Defense Department has discovered — and perhaps concluded — after decades of reported encounters.

One of those researchers, Jeremy Corbell, is not convinced that the craft seen in recent years are extraterrestrial in nature. But he also believes that the sightings are genuine and not the byproduct of malfunctioning equipment, and that the technologies being demonstrated are far more advanced than that of any country on the planet.

In an interview Friday with Fox News, Corbell discussed a recent radar sighting he released showing a “swarm” of craft around the USS Omaha, an advanced Independence-class littoral combat ship, in 2019 — some of which quickly accelerated to an excess of 160 miles per hour.

“The Pentagon did actually confirm that the footage that I obtained and released is authentic Navy footage,” Corbell said. “This is corroborative, censored data that shows and supports [prior released data] that our Navy warships were swarmed by…UFOs. They were never retrieved, they weren’t able to capture them.”

He went on to note that some of the craft being seen are “trans medium” in nature, meaning they can travel through the air and underwater, as one infrared radar video recently released appears to show.

